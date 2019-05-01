Confirmed Team News: Barcelona vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg between Barcelona and Liverpool.

Barcelona team to play Liverpool

Former Liverpool players Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez both start against their former club.

Barcelona make three changes to the side that wrapped up the Spanish title with victory over Levante last weekend.

Into the team come right-back Sergi Roberto, midfielder Sergio Busquets and star man Lionel Messi.

They replace Nelson Semedo, Arthur and Ousmane Dembele.

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; S.Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Messi, Suárez, Coutinho

Liverpool team to play Barcelona

Roberto Firmino is only fit enough for a place on the bench for Liverpool.

The Brazilian forward missed the win over Huddersfield Town with a slight muscle tear and is not deemed fit enough to start.

A surprise selection sees Joe Gomez preferred to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joins Firmino and captain Jordan Henderson on the bench.

There are four changes to the side that thrashed the Terriers.

Gomez, Joel Matip, Fabinho and James Milner come into the side.

They replace Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Henderson and Daniel Sturridge.

Starting XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah