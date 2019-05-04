Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Spurs lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the lunchtime game between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth team to play Spurs

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 🔺 A first ever @premierleague start for @marktravers40

🔺 Adam Smith returns to fitness

🔺 Jordon Ibe comes into the XI Follow the game live 📲 https://t.co/RF94kHexCv#BOUTOT // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/PU8upPeXWs — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 4, 2019

Bournemouth make four changes to the side that drew with Southampton last time out.

Young goalkeeper Mark Travers, Adam Smith, Jordon Ibe and Ryan Fraser come in.

They replace Artur Boruc, Chris Mepham, David Brooks and Dan Gosling.

Starting XI: Travers, Smith, Cook, Ake, Clyne, Fraser, Lerma, Ibe, Simpson, Wilson, King

Spurs team to play Bournemouth

Spurs make three changes to the side beaten by Ajax in midweek.

Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son, who was suspended for the Champions League semi-final, all come in.

They replace Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama and Fernando Llorente. Vertonghen sustained a head injury against Ajax.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Lucas