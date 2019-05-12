Confirmed Team News: Burnley vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Burnley vs Arsenal game in the Premier League.

Burnley team to play Arsenal

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets line-up for today's game v @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/6a1dy4U2Z7 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 12, 2019

Burnley boss Sean Dyche makes two changes to the side beaten at Everton.

Jeff Hendrick and Dwight McNeil replace Johan Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady, just as they did from the bench at Goodison Park.

Starting XI: Heaton, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Arsenal team to play Burnley

📋 Here's our lineup for the final @PremierLeague game of the 2018/19 season #️⃣ #BURARS — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 12, 2019

Arsenal coach Unai Emery makes a raft of changes to the side that beat Valencia to reach the Europa League final.

Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nacho Monreal keep their places from the side that started at the Mestalla.

Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Shkodran Mustafi, Dinos Mavropanos, Matteo Guendouzi, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkkhitaryan all come into the team.

They replace Petr Cech, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Laurent Koscielny, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

Starting XI: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Monreal, Guendouzi, Elneny, Willock, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang