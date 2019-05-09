Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League semi-final second leg.

Chelsea team to play Eintracht Frankfurt

Chelsea make four changes to the side that beat Watford last time out.

Maurizio Sarri brings left-back Emerson Palmieri, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, attacking midfielder Willian and striker Olivier Giroud into his starting lineup.

Gonzalo Higuain, Pedro and Marcos Alonso all drop to the bench, while midfielder N’Golo Kante is ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.

Eintracht Frankfurt team to play Chelsea

Eintracht Frankfurt make one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the first leg.

Ante Rebic, who starred during Croatia’s run to last summer’s World Cup final, returns from suspension.

Starting XI: Trapp; Abraham, Hinteregger, Falette; Da Costa, Hasebe, Rode, Kostic; Gacinovic; Jovic, Rebic.