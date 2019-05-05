Confirmed Team News: Huddersfield vs Man Utd

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Huddersfield vs Man Utd game in the Premier League.

Huddersfield team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: Head Coach Jan Siewert has made three changes to the #htafc team for today’s @premierleague game against @ManUtd; 2pm kick-off. ➡️ @AaronMooy, Chris Löwe and @pritch_93

⬅️ Tommy Smith, Steve Mounié and Jon Gorenc Stanković#HUDMUN (AT) pic.twitter.com/KlTJMx8bJJ — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 5, 2019

Huddersfield Town make three changes to the side thrashed by Liverpool last time out.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy has recovered from his injury and returns to the team.

Chris Lowe and Alex Pritchard also come into the starting lineup.

They replace Tommy Smith, Steve Mounié and Jon Gorenc Stanković.

Starting XI: Lossl, Kongolo, Hogg, Bacuna, Mooy, Lowe, Grant, Mbenza, Pritchard, Schindler, Durm

Man Utd team to play Huddersfield

Manchester United make three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea last time out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brings Phil Jones, Scott McTominay and Alexis Sanchez into the team.

They replace the injured Eric Bailly, Ander Herrera and Romelu Lukaku.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Sanchez, Rashford