Confirmed Team News: Leicester vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Leicester vs Chelsea game in the Premier League.

Leicester team to play Chelsea

Leicester City are unchanged from the side that was edged out by Manchester City last time out.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Evans, Vardy, Maddison, Albrighton, Pereira, Maguire, Tielemans, Ndidi, Choudhury

Chelsea team to play Leicester

Here's the Chelsea team to take on Leicester!

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes six changes to the side that beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday evening.

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero, Davide Zappacosta, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Pedro Rodriguez and Gonzalo Higuain come into the team.

They replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard.

Starting XI: Caballero, Zappacosta, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Willian, Pedro, Higuain