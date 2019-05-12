Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Wolves lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Liverpool vs Wolves game in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Wolves

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our final @premierleague starting line-up of the season, as we take on @Wolves. 🙌 #LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2019

Mohamed Salah returns from injury and starts for Liverpool.

There are two changes to the side that performed the midweek heroics against Barcelona.

Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum come into the starting lineup.

The replace James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Origi

Wolves team to play Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unchanged from the side that beat Fulham last time out.

Coach Nuno Espirito Santo makes just one change to the matchday squad, with John Ruddy replacing Will Norris as substitute goalkeeper.

Starting XI: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Neves, Jimenez, Boly, Jota, Jonny, Moutinho, Dendoncker