Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Cardiff lineups – Greenwood starts

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Man Utd vs Cardiff game in the Premier League.

Man Utd team to play Cardiff

🔴 Our final starting XI of the season includes a front 6️⃣ of #MUAcademy graduates… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 12, 2019

Manchester United hand a first Premier League start to Mason Greenwood and name a front six comprising only academy graduates.

There are five changes to the side held by Huddersfield Town last time out.

Diogo Dalot, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Greenwood come into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

They replace Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez.

Starting XI: De Gea, Jones, Dalot, Young, Smalling, Lingard, Rashford, McTominay, Greenwood, Pereira, Pogba

Cardiff team to play Man Utd

Cardiff City make two changes to the side beaten by Crystal Palace in their last game.

Into the starting XI come Kenneth Zohore and Leandro Bacuna.

They replace Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward.

Starting XI: Etheridge, Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Zohore, Murphy, Cordova-Reid, Bacuna, Gunnarsson, Mendez-Laing