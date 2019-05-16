Confirmed Team News: New England Revolution vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the post-season friendly between New England Revolution and Chelsea.

New England Revolution team to play Chelsea

New England Revolution make four changes to the side that started their last Major League Soccer game, last Sunday’s 3-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Scott Caldwell, Tajon Buchanan, Wilfried Zahibo and DeJuan Jones comes into the team.

Out go Edgar Castillo, Juan Agudelo, Cristian Penilla and Diego Fagundez.

Former Chelsea defender is reportedly on the bench Michael Mancienne, though not shown as such on the Revs’ team news announcement tweet.

Starting XI: Turner, Bye, Farrell, Anibaba, Jones, Gil, Caicedo, Buchanan, Zahibo, Bunbury, Buchanan

Chelsea team to play New England Revolution

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri picks a strong side for this friendly, despite the Europa League final against Arsenal looming.

There are five changes to the side that started the final Premier League game of the season against Leicester City last Sunday.

Kepa, Andreas Christensten, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard return to the starting lineup.

They replace Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Willian and Gonzalo Higuain.

Starting XI: Kepa, Zappacosta, David Luiz, Christensen, Alonso, Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard