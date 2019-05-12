Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Everton

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Spurs vs Everton game in the Premier League.

Spurs team to play Everton

Tottenham Hotspur make five changes to the side that performed a stunning comeback against Ajax to reach the Champions League final.

Mauricio Pochettino brings Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Erik Lamela and Fernando Llorente into his starting lineup.

They replace Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama and Heung-min Son.

Starting XI: Lloris, Alderweireld, Lamela, Dier, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Llorente, Alli, Eriksen, Moura, Davies

Everton team to play Spurs

Everton make three changes to the side that beat Burnley last time out.

Yerry Mina, Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott come into the side.

Seamus Coleman, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin drop out.

Starting XI: Pickford, Keane, Zouma, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Digne, Mina, Tosun, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Bernard