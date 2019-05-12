Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Everton
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Spurs vs Everton game in the Premier League.
Spurs team to play Everton
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente
— Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur make five changes to the side that performed a stunning comeback against Ajax to reach the Champions League final.
Mauricio Pochettino brings Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Erik Lamela and Fernando Llorente into his starting lineup.
They replace Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama and Heung-min Son.
Starting XI: Lloris, Alderweireld, Lamela, Dier, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Llorente, Alli, Eriksen, Moura, Davies
Everton team to play Spurs
TEAM NEWS IS IN!
COYB! #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/oxAXWJOZg4
— Everton
Everton make three changes to the side that beat Burnley last time out.
Yerry Mina, Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott come into the side.
Seamus Coleman, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin drop out.
Starting XI: Pickford, Keane, Zouma, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Digne, Mina, Tosun, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Bernard