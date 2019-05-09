Confirmed Team News: Valencia vs Arsenal

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Valencia vs Arsenal Europa League semi-final second leg.

Valencia boss Marcelino makes three changes to the side that started in the first leg, which Arsenal won 3-1.

Former Gunners midfielder Francis Coquelin is back after suspension. Kevin Gameiro and Daniel Wass also start.

They replace Facundo Roncaglia, Carlos Soler and Mouctar Diakhaby all drop to the bench for the La Liga club.

Starting XI: Neto, Piccini, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya, Wass, Parejo, Coquelin, Guedes, Rodrigo, Gameiro

Arsenal make three changes to the side that drew with Brighton & Hove Albion in their last Premier League outing.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech, full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles and centre-back Laurent Koscielny all come into the starting XI.

They replace Stephan Lichtsteiner, Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Starting XI: Cech, Koscielny, Sokratis, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Özil, Lacazette, Aubameyang