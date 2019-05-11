David De Gea says goodbye to Ander Herrera
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has taken to social media to bid farewell to team-mate Ander Herrera.
United confirmed today that Spanish midfielder Herrera will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.
His compatriot De Gea said a public goodbye on Twitter.
He wrote: “A pleasure to spend 5 years by your side. You’re a great guy, @AnderHerrera. On and off the pitch. Once a red, always a red.”
United fans will be wondering whether De Gea is set to follow Herrera out the door. The keeper’s contract standoff shows no sign of being resolved.
