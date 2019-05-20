Didier Drogba relives throwing Gary Cahill in a swimming pool during Champions League celebrations

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has been celebrating the seventh anniversary of throwing Gary Cahill in a swimming pool.

The reason for Drogba’s commemoration is that Cahill’s drenching in the early hours of May 20, 2012, was part of the Blues’ celebrations after winning the Champions League.

Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties in Munich to lift the cup.

Drogba shared a photo showing him in a rooftop pool in the German city, encouraging Cahill to join him for a dip.

Writing on Twitter, he confirmed the date the photo was taken to provide some context.