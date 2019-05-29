Early Europa League Final Team News: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Here is the early team news ahead of this evening’s Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea team news

Blues coach Maurizio Sarri told the press that N’Golo Kante has a 50/50 chance of featuring this evening.

The France international faced a late fitness test on a knee injury.

Fellow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi are already ruled out through injury.

Arsenal team news

The Gunners are without attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has opted not to travel to Baku for security reasons.

Injured midfielder Aaron Ramsey is ruled out, as are long-term absentees Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding.

But striker Danny Welbeck has been training in Azerbaijan after recovering from the ankle injury that has kept him out for much of the season.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech has been the preferred option for Europa League games so far this season. It remains to be seen whether he will be given a final appearance against his former club before his retirement, or if Bernd Leno will get the nod.