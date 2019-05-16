England squad announced for Nations League finals, Harry Kane and Nathan Redmond included

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his squad for this summer’s Nations League finals.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is included, despite being sidelined with an ankle ligament injury since the Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

Also included is Southampton winger Nathan Redmond, who won his first and only England cap to date in 2017.

Manchester City’s Fabian Delph, Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Spurs’ Harry Winks all return after missing the March internationals through injury.

Southgate has picked a 27-man squad, which will be reduced to a final 23 ahead of the tournament.

England will play a semi-final against the Netherlands in Guimaraes on Thursday, June 6, and a second game on Sunday, June 9.

The squad contains three Liverpool players and six Spurs stars, who will not be able to link-up with the squad until after the Champions League final, which is being played in Madrid on June 1.

England National League Finals Squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

Jack Butland (Stoke City)

Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)

Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Michael Keane (Everton)

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)