Everton confirm signing of Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl will join Everton a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of next month.

The Denmark international, aged 30, has signed a three-year contract that ties him to the Toffees until June 2022.

Lossl joined the Terriers from German side Mainz 05 in June 2017, initially on a season-long loan and later on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

He started his career in his homeland at FC Midtjylland and played for French side Guingamp for two seasons, before his move to Germany.

Lossl, who won his first and to date only cap for Denmark in 2016, made 31 Premier League appearances for relegated Huddersfield last season.

He is likely to find league starts harder to come by at Goodison Park, where he is set to be England international Jordan Pickford’s understudy.

The Toffees also have veteran Netherlands international Maarten Stekelenburg and Portuguese youngster Joao Virginia on their books.