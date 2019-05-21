What are the FA’s betting regulations?

The Football Association has tight regulations that restrict what players, managers and others involved in the game are allowed to bet on.

Despite the betting regulations being well-known and well-publicised, people continue to fall foul of them. Despite the opportunities to gamble in other ways, such as betting on horse racing or using one of the new casino sites UK businesses have created, footballers still seem to find themselves drawn to betting on what they know best. Of course, the fact that they know it best is one of the reasons the betting regulations exist in the first place.

So, let’s have a look at what the regulations state about the betting activities in which those employed in the beautiful game should not involved.

Match fixing

Let’s start at the top with the most serious offences. Fixing the outcome of a game or an aspect of the game in order to profit, either directly or indirectly, is strictly prohibited by the FA.

Anyone proven to have improperly fixed or attempted to fix a match or competition – or any event within them – will be subject to a significant suspension, and possibly a lifetime ban from the game.

Failing to report attempted match fixing

Not informing the FA when approached by someone offering a bribe in order to fix a game is against the regulations and can also result in an FA charge.

Betting on football

There is no grey area at all under the current regulations, which came into effect at the start of the 2014/15 season. Anyone involved in the game is prohibited from betting on football at all. This applies to players, coaches, match officials and club staff. The ban is worldwide, so participants cannot bet on overseas football.

It is not restricted to matches. The regulations also prohibit betting on any markets associated with a football matter. This includes transfers, manager sackings and appointments, and team selection.

Those involved in the game at Premier League, English Football League, National League, Women’s Super League, Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues. Participants below that level in the National League System have different betting rules. They are instead banned from betting on a match or competition in which they are involved that season, any match or competition that they can influence, and all footballing matters related to the league in which they play.

Passing information

The betting regulations also prohibit the passing of inside information. This means giving details that available to the participant through their role in the game and not publicly available. It might cover information on things such team news, injury information, transfers, managerial sackings and appointments.

Using inside information to instruct someone to bet on your behalf and passing information to someone, which they subsequently use for betting, are both prohibited. The FA can bring charges even if a participant did not know at the time they passed on the inside information that the other party was intending to use it in order to place a bet.

Passing information can be done by word of mouth, email, writing and social media – all are banned.