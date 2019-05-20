Gini Wijnaldum looks ahead to Champions League final preparations

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been looking ahead to the preparations for next month’s Champions League final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds face Spurs in Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Before that, they will spend a week training in Marbella in the build-up to the game.

Wijnaldum is looking forward to the training camp in Spain.

Writing on social media this evening, he said: “Our preparations for the UCL final will be underway soon! Looking forward to a week of hard training in Marbella.

“We’ll do everything we can to cap off this season with the trophy it deserves.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Wijnaldum holding the ball that will be used in the final.