Harry Kane included in Nations League finals squad, Kieran Trippier dropped

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been included in England’s 23-man squad for the Nations League finals in Portugal next month.

But his club-mate Kieran Trippier, one of the stars of last summer’s run to the World Cup semi-finals, has been left out.

Trippier was cut the large squad initially named by manager Gareth Southgate, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker preferred at right-back.

Kane, who has not played since the Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City on April 9, makes the squad despite his current ankle ligament injury.

Fellow Spurs man Harry Winks and Southampton pair Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse have also been dropped from the squad.

England play the Netherlands in the semi-finals in Guimaraes on June 6.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Strikers: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).