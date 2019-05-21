Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts to missing Europa League final against Chelsea

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has given his reaction to missing the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku.

The Armenia international is not travelling to Azerbaijan due to security concerns stemming from a dispute between the two countries.

Shortly after Arsenal issued a statement confirming that Mkhitaryan will not be involved against the Blues, the player took to social media to give his thoughts on the situation.

Mkhitaryan, aged 30, said making the decision to pull out of the match had hurt him a lot.

He wrote: “Having considered all the current options, we had to take the tough decision for me not to travel with the squad to the UEL Final against Chelsea.

“It‘s the kind of game that doesn’t come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it. I will be cheering my teammates on! Let’s bring it home Arsenal.”

