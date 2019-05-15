Jesse Lingard reflects on Man Utd’s season

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has given his thoughts on a disappointing season at Old Trafford.

The England international took a couple of days after the final day home defeat to Cardiff City before reflecting on the campaign as a whole.

The fact that Lingard’s social media post was accompanied by a photo of him and Marcus Rashford looking very glum is a good indication of how he thinks the season went.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Never say die! We continue fighting through the ups and downs no matter what, thank you for everyone’s support this season I know it’s been tough and I’m sorry but we go again and we rebuild.”