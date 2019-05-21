Juan Foyth, Roberto Pereyra and Man City pair in Argentina’s Copa America squad

Argentina have named four Premier League players in their squad for this summer’s Copa America.

Fresh from winning a domestic treble, Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi are both named in the squad selected by former West Ham United defender Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s caretaker coach.

Also involved are Tottenham Hotspur’s young centre-back Juan Foyth and Watford attacker Roberto Pereyra.

Foyth, aged 21, has two caps for his country to date and will hope to add to that tally in Brazil this summer.

His Spurs team-mates Erik Lamela and Paulo Gazzaniga, West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini and Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo are among those to miss out on a place in the squad, while Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain recently announced his international retirement.

But Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is included. The 31-year-old is still seeking a first senior international title of his career.