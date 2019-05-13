Juan Mata reflects on bitter and disappointing season

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has been giving his thoughts on a disappointing 2018/19 season.

The Red Devils ended their campaign with a 0-2 home defeat to Cardiff City at Old Trafford yesterday. Mata branded it a painful end to a disappoint seasoning, saying the pain would last all summer.

He called for a period of honest reflection to ensure the club does not find itself in the same situation.

Mata said he and his team-mates are not satisfied with the performance levels that have shown this season.

He did offer a more glowing assessment of the support given by the United crowd over the course of the season, saying the fans deserve better than what they are currently seeing on the pitch.

Writing in his weekly blog column, the Spanish star said: “The season has come to an end in England and obviously we head into the summer break disappointed. A defeat on the Premier League’s final weekend was the worst way to finish off what hasn’t been a good campaign for anyone who is part of the Manchester United family. There have been some good moments and matches along the way, which have to be remembered, but the feeling in the end is very bitter.

“As I told you last week, I believe that now, once the season has finished, is the time for sincere and honest reflection. None of us are satisfied with the general performance levels that we have offered, for one reason or another. When we win, we do so together, and when we lose we also share the responsibility. Now is the moment to analyse, reflect and improve, because this club should be in a different situation to the one we find ourselves in, there can be no doubt about that.

“Although it isn’t healthy to just focus on the negatives, it also isn’t possible to deny the obvious, we have to be realistic and the season has been very disappointing. It’s very painful and that feeling will last through the whole summer. All of you, however, have been way better than the team. When I see your faces at Old Trafford, applauding, supporting and cheering us on after waiting for ages to say goodbye to us, I understand how big this sport is… and how big this club is. Your support has been admirable, especially in those moments. You all deserve a lot more than what you’re getting. That is the reality.”

Mata signed off his blog for the summer by noting that it had been difficult to keep up his weekly blog commitments during some bad results.