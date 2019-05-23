Jurgen Klopp gives an update on Roberto Firmino’s fitness

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is on course to be available for the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian star missed the Reds’ last three games with a muscle strain, but manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he has resumed full training.

Firmino took part in most of yesterday’s sessions at Liverpool’s training camp in Marbella, and is expected to be involved in all of today’s sessions.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Klopp confirmed that Firmino is in good shape.

He said: “Bobby looks really good [and] he is now part of training.

“It was not too long out, but of course we are still careful and want to make sure nothing happens.

“We have a few days still and want to use them, that’s why he is in, out, in, out. Yesterday, he was only playing as a ‘joker’ [in the small-sided games] but it is good for him, the first step to play football again.

“Today he was in around about 70 per cent of the session. Tomorrow he will probably be in completely, we will see, then hopefully it will be fine.”

Firmino aggravated an injury in his Champions League semi-final defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou. He subsequently missed the Premier League win over Newcastle United, the second leg comeback against Barca and the domestic finale against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has been gradually reintroduced to training this time, with Klopp and his medical team keen to avoid any setbacks that would force Firmino to miss the clash with Spurs in Madrid.