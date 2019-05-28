Leeds player arrested over match-fixing allegations

Leeds United attacking midfielder Samuel Saiz has been arrested on suspicion of match-fixing, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The 28-year-old, who spent the season on loan in his native Spain with Getafe, is accused of being part of a criminal organisation that sort to rig games in order to profit from betting.

The alleged conspiracy was reportedly headed by former Real Madrid defender Raul Bravo, who had a loan spell at Elland Road during his playing career.

Real Valladolid’s Borja Fernández; Carlos Aranda, a former player for Real Madrid, Villarreal and several other teams; and Deportivo La Coruna’s Íñigo López Montaña have also been arrested.

Some of those arrested, including Saiz, were formerly on the books at Huesca. That club’s president Agustín Lasaosa and head of medical services Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza have also been detained.

All those arrested are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, corruption among private individuals and money laundering.