Liverpool issue statement on fans involved in fountain incidents

Liverpool have released a club statement in response to video footage showing a group of supporters pushing locals into fountains in Barcelona.

Two separate videos have been circulating showing travelling Reds fans gathered in a large square pushing people into the central water feature.

The club says such behaviour will not be tolerated and confirmed it is working with police to identify the culprits.

A statement issued this morning reads: “Liverpool Football Club is working with Merseyside Police and the authorities in Spain, who are endeavouring to identify those involved in the incident.

“Such behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the situation is ongoing other than to confirm the club will follow due process in any and all cases of this nature.”

One video showed a man being lifted over the edge of the fountain and dumped into the water.

A second video shows a man standing at the edge of the fountain being pushed into it.

He emerges, soaking wet, and approaches a group of Liverpool fans, who can be seen laughing at him and taunting him.

Liverpool supporters are in Barcelona ahead of this evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Camp Nou.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are seeking to reach a second successive Champions League final.