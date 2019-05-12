Liverpool players’ rallying cries ahead of Wolves game

Liverpool’s players have issued a rallying cry ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

The Reds go into the game with a chance of being crowned champions, but they will need Manchester City to slip up at Brighton & Hove Albion for that to happen.

Vice-captain James Milner called for a final push from his team-mates, while Gini Wijnaldum said the team would not give up.

Here are the Liverpool players’ pre-match tweets.