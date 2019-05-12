Liverpool players’ rallying cries ahead of Wolves game
Liverpool’s players have issued a rallying cry ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.
The Reds go into the game with a chance of being crowned champions, but they will need Manchester City to slip up at Brighton & Hove Albion for that to happen.
Vice-captain James Milner called for a final push from his team-mates, while Gini Wijnaldum said the team would not give up.
Here are the Liverpool players’ pre-match tweets.
One more push… 💪🏻🔴 #premierleague #believe #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/XCS2NsrDt1
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 11, 2019
We will fight! Come on, lads. Last one! #YNWA 🔴👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/EAZNQXGf74
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) May 11, 2019
MATCHDAY! 🔥One final battle left in the @premierleague season! 💪🏾 It all comes down to today. We never give up! 👊🏾 Are you ready Anfield!? 🔴🔴🔴 #YNWA #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/jslBKGGHBs
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 12, 2019