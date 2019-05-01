Liverpool star reveals what he will be listening to at Camp Nou

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has revealed what he will be listening to as he prepares for this evening’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The Netherlands international often arrives at games wearing headphones, and is planning on doing so this evening.

Wijnaldum took to social media to tell his fans what music will be playing as he gets himself in the right frame of mind for kick-off.

He confirmed that tracks by Marshmello ft Tyga and Chris Brown, Logic, Meek Mill and Drake are on his pre-match playlist.