Liverpool starlet celebrates helping Derby to Championship playoff final

Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson has been celebrating on social media after helping loan club Derby Country reach the Champions playoff final.

The Wales international, aged 22, was on the scoresheet as Frank Lampard’s Rams recorded a 3-4 aggregate win over Leeds United.

Wilson scored Derby’s third goal in a 2-4 victory on the night from the penalty spot.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, the midfielder said: “Get in what a win!! I spy with my little eye something beginning with W.”

The W-word in question is Wembley, where Derby will face Aston Villa on Monday, May 27.

Get in what a win!! I spy with my little eye something beginning with W @dcfcofficial pic.twitter.com/cuXV1pkOCo — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) May 15, 2019

You can see Wilson’s goal and the rest of the highlights from the game in the video below.