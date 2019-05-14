Man Utd defender preparing for World Cup action
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is already on World Cup duty.
Just a couple of days after United’s season ended with a 0-2 defeat to Cardiff City, Dalot linked up with his Portugal team-mates to begin their preparations for this summer’s Under-20 World Cup.
Dalot, aged 20, is part of a 22-man provisional squad and expected to take part in the tournament, which kicks off in in Poland on May 23.
Writing on Twitter, the United full-back said it is “World Cup preparation time!”.
Link up with 🇵🇹, World Cup preparation time! 🙌🏽
De volta para representar @selecaoportugal e preparar o Campeonato do Mundo!#SomosPortugal #WorldCupU20 pic.twitter.com/paNHtPqZZn
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) May 14, 2019