Man Utd defender reflects on his first season at the club

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has taken to social media to reflect on his first season at the club.

The Portugal Under-21 international joined the Red Devils from boyhood club Porto last summer.

Dalot, aged 20, has had an eventful inaugural campaign at Old Trafford, not least seeing the man who signed him, Jose Mourinho, sacked.

In the wake of starting the final game of the season against Cardiff City yesterday, right-back Dalot wrote on Twitter: “My first season here, although it has not been the season that this club deserves I’m thankful for the way that you have taken me in at @ManUtd!

“We must give you more in the future and better than this season has shown.”