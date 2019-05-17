Skip to main content

Man Utd fans underwhelmed by interest in Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff

Manchester United supporters are not exactly thrilled by the first big transfer rumour of the summer.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff. Sky Sports claims the 21-year-old is a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss is said to be keen to add young, home-grown talent to his squad before the start of the 2019/20 campaign and is interested in midfielder Longstaff.

Newcastle-born Longstaff has enjoyed a breakthrough season at his hometown club. He has made 11 appearances and scored two goals for Rafa Benitez’s side.

He previously spent time on loan at Kilmarnock and Blackpool.

But that pedigree has not captured the imagination of United fans on social media. Here’s how some of the clubs supporters reacted to the Longstaff transfer rumour.