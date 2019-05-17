Man Utd fans underwhelmed by interest in Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff

Manchester United supporters are not exactly thrilled by the first big transfer rumour of the summer.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff. Sky Sports claims the 21-year-old is a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss is said to be keen to add young, home-grown talent to his squad before the start of the 2019/20 campaign and is interested in midfielder Longstaff.

Newcastle-born Longstaff has enjoyed a breakthrough season at his hometown club. He has made 11 appearances and scored two goals for Rafa Benitez’s side.

He previously spent time on loan at Kilmarnock and Blackpool.

But that pedigree has not captured the imagination of United fans on social media. Here’s how some of the clubs supporters reacted to the Longstaff transfer rumour.

Mctominay x Longstaff in the midfield pic.twitter.com/POGmADsulF — mufc (@mufc36330605) May 17, 2019

Sean longstaff come on Utd get real finish bottom half with these kind of transfers — richard savage (@Savagio26) May 17, 2019

I’m a bit confused about our transfer targets ngl. We’re interested in a lot of honest hardworking players but what about their actual quality. Having said that I have enjoyed watching Longstaff but I’m sure he had a quite serious injury this season. Has a good shot on him though — 23. (@SDemonfre) May 17, 2019

A few years back, we were trying to sign Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale. Now we’re after the likes of Sean Longstaff? No disrespect but what is happening to this club? #mufc — Paul (@AkeySlake) May 17, 2019

Rumours are popping up that United are pursuing Sean Longstaff. Sounds like something we'd do at this point but here's to hoping it's a load of rubbish. What do you Reds make of Longstaff as a potential signing? #MUFC #Longstaff pic.twitter.com/SyE4yPCNSZ — StretfordPaddock (@StretfordPaddck) May 17, 2019

Me pretending I’m absolutely fine with Manchester United being linked with Daniel James and Sean Longstaff when Liverpool and City are probably the 2 best teams on the planet right now pic.twitter.com/D3rrDZnbjO — Charlie Proctor (@cproctor10) May 17, 2019