Man Utd players bid farewell to Antonio Valencia

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to say their goodbyes to captain Antonio Valencia.

The veteran right-back, aged 33, is out of contract and leaving on a free transfer after 10 years at Old Trafford.

After yesterday’s home defeat to Cardiff City, in which Valencia made a rare appearance from the bench for a 15-minute farewell cameo, his team-mates have been paying tribute.

They were led by his close friend Eric Bailly.

Here’s what the United players had to say.