Man Utd players bid farewell to Antonio Valencia
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to say their goodbyes to captain Antonio Valencia.
The veteran right-back, aged 33, is out of contract and leaving on a free transfer after 10 years at Old Trafford.
After yesterday’s home defeat to Cardiff City, in which Valencia made a rare appearance from the bench for a 15-minute farewell cameo, his team-mates have been paying tribute.
They were led by his close friend Eric Bailly.
Here’s what the United players had to say.
Friends will be friends.
Os echaré mucho de menos, AMIGOS. ❤😢 pic.twitter.com/dIIe4ghUbx
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) May 12, 2019
Thank you for everything @anto_v25 ❤️. pic.twitter.com/KiUrBNmoDN
— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) May 12, 2019
Gracias por todo ❤️🙌🏾 @anto_v25 pic.twitter.com/7ijQipgWy1
— Tahith Chong (@TahithC) May 12, 2019