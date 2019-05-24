Man Utd star quotes Nipsey Hussle after tough gym session

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been reeling off Nipsey Hussle lyrics on social media after some hard work in the gym.

The Belgium international shared some photos from his workout. In an accompanying tweet, he quoted the late rapper, who was shot dead in Los Angeles in March.

Lukaku wrote: “‘All my life, been grindin’ all my life. Sacrificed, hustled, paid the price.

“Want a slice, I could roll the dice.

“That’s why, all my life, I been grindin’ all my life…’ – @NipseyHussle 🏁.”

Lukaku was pictured sitting with a towel on his head, lying on the floor, standing with his hands on his hips and doing kettle bells.

United fans might argue that neatly illustrates the grind they have seen from Lukaku since his arrival from Everton.