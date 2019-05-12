Man Utd star says he’s going to miss Ander Herrera

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says he will miss team-mate Ander Herrera, who is leaving the club after today’s final game of the season against Cardiff City.

Herrera, aged 29, is out of contract this summer and confirmed yesterday that he will be quitting Old Trafford. He has been strongly linked with a free transfer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

His Spanish compatriot Mata will be sorry to see him go.

Writing on Twitter, Mata said: “I will miss you too, @AnderHerrera 😅. What a player, what a guy. Good luck, you deserve the very best.”