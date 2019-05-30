Manchester United looking for summer upgrade

The summer transfer window is coming, and that means the time for teams to upgrade and regroup ahead of next year. Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer is looking to secure at least four new young players for his squad over the summer, bets.co.za reports

The Red Devils are looking at upgrading the squad as older players, such as Alexis Sanchez, are made available for transfers. United will also be losing some other key players, such as Ander Herrera and possibly Juan Mata, at the end of their contracts.

United are definitely looking to bring in some younger talent as they are targeting players currently at clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League and the Championship. They are hoping that this new talent will take them to silverware next season.

Championship sides Norwich City and Stoke City are said to be in the headlights as Solskjaer reportedly eyes Potters defender Nathan Collins and Ben Godfrey, who helped the Canaries win promotion this season.

United are already known to be making moves to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff and Swansea City winger Daniel James.

Ole hopes to get the ink dry on the deals before July 1, so the players have plenty of time to bed in before next season and be able to fully participate in a full pre-season tour that United have scheduled.

Speaking about his targets, Solskjaer told United’s official website: “In my view, the best players have always been the best people, so you have to have that value system, a certain kind of attitude about you to make a Man United player.

“But you’ve got to have the quality too. Our fans want to see exciting players, they want to get off their seats, they want to see defenders defend… You have to have a work ethic. So we’re scouting the market trying to find the right ones.”

United have already announced that they will be travelling to Australia for the first two games of their pre-season tour, playing at the Optus Stadium in Perth. As part of this tour they will be playing rivals Leeds United in Australia, as well facing local team Perth Glory in the first game.

The journey Down Under would be a great introduction for any new players signed by Solskjaer as they get to grips with the new systems and team-mates, as well as United’s fanatical global following.

United will be desperate to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish in the Premier League. That was particularly tough to take in a year in which saw their two fiercest rivals Manchester City and Liverpool run away from the other teams, before City eventually managed to lift the title.

United had a rocky start under former manager Jose Mourinho, which saw him get fired just before the Christmas break. Solskjaer stepped in as interim manager and started an amazing run of wins, which saw him breaking club records and ultimately being offered the position permanently, much to the delight of the fans.