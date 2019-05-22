Mesut Ozil looks ahead to the Europa League final against Chelsea

With seven days to go until the big match, Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been looking ahead to the Europa League final clash with Chelsea.

A week tonight, the Gunners will be going up against their London rivals in Baku.

Ozil is looking forward to the trip to Azerbaijan.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “7 days to go until our big final in Baku!”

The tweet was accompanied by a collage of photos featuring Ozil on a previous visit to the Baku Olympic Stadium to play Qarabag in the group stage of this season’s competition.