Mo Salah issues rallying cry ahead of Champions League final clash with Spurs

Liverpool star Mo Salah has called for the club’s supporters to bring Anfield to Madrid for the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds face their Premier League rivals at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on June 1.

After his side were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City yesterday, Salah immediately turned his attention to the Spurs game by reminding everyone that the season is not yet over.

Writing on Twitter this morning, the Egypt international said: “It feels bittersweet now but the season isn’t over. I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches, and to the fans. And fans, please bring Anfield to Madrid.”