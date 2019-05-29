N’Golo Kante 50/50 to face Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has a 50/50 chance of featuring in this evening’s Europa League final against Arsenal, coach Maurizio Sarri has confirmed.

The France international has been nursing a groin injury in recent weeks. He had recovered from that in time for the final, but suffered a knee injury on Saturday.

Kante is now expected to undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he is fit enough to face the Gunners.

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Sarri revealed Kante’s prospects of playing are 50/50.