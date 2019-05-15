Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives hints on Dean Henderson and Axel Tuanzebe’s future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given some insight into his plans for young starlets Dean Henderson and Axel Tuanzebe.

The duo have both impressed while out on loan this season, with goalkeeper Henderson winning promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United and defender Tuanzebe through to the Championship playoff final with Aston Villa.

Solskjaer has dropped a pretty big clue that Henderson will be back at Bramall Lane next season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has made no secret of his desire to keep the 22-year-old in his team next season, and Solskjaer told United’s website: “Next year, let’s see what we do with Dean.

“He’s obviously won promotion with Sheffield United and that’s been fantastic for him. If he plays a year in the Premier League for them, it might be the best thing.”

It sounds like Tuanzebe’s future is less clear cut. Perhaps owing to United’s need to strengthen in defence, Solskjaer appears keen to run the rule over the DR Congo-born 21-year-old before making any decision on his short-term future.

He said: “Obviously, he’s had a couple of injuries, but he’s a boy I can’t wait to see in pre-season for us.”

Aside from being sidelined with a foot injury for several weeks, Tuanzebe has been a starting centre-back for Villa.