Olivier Giroud signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has signed a new contract at the club.

The France international, aged 32, has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal, which keeps him at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Giroud joined the Blues from next week’s Europa League final opponents Arsenal in January 2018.

He has scored 10 goals in the Europa League so far this season, and 17 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions since arriving from the Gunners.

Talking to Chelsea’s official website, the World Cup winner said: “I am very happy to sign a new contract. I really wanted to stay at least one more year – I have felt a part of the team, the family, since the beginning and hopefully there will be more trophies to come.”

Giroud started his career in his homeland with Genoble, Tours and Montpellier, before moving to Arsenal in 2012.

He scored 105 goals in 253 games for the Gunners, winning the FA Cup three times. The 6ft 4in forward added a fourth FA Cup winner’s medal to his collection after joining Chelsea last season.

He has scored 35 goals in 89 caps for France