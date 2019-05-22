Petr Cech denies he has agreed to become Chelsea’s sporting director

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has taken to social media to deny reports that he has agreed to become Chelsea’s sporting director this summer.

The 37-year-old is retiring at the end of the season, with the upcoming Europa League final clash against the Blues to be his final game.

Claims emerged yesterday that Cech would return to Stamford Bridge, where he played between 2004 and 2015, in the role of sporting director.

But the veteran keeper insists he is yet to make a decision on his future.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make decision about my future after the last game. Now my sole focus is to win the EL with Arsenal.”