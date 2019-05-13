Photo: Ander Herrera signs off at Man Utd after Cardiff game

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said his goodbyes at Old Trafford after yesterday’s 0-2 defeat to Cardiff City.

The Spanish star is leaving United on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

He and his daughter went for a walk around the pitch after the final game of the reason.

Writing on Twitter, Herrera said: “We will never forget United, forever in our hearts. Thanks.”

There has not yet been any confirmation of where the 29-year-old will be playing next season, but he has been tipped to sign for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.