Photo: Andy Robertson floating around on a unicorn inflatable

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been enjoying some free time during the club’s training camp in Marbella.

The Scotland international has been floating around the swimming pool in a unicorn inflatable after today’s training sessions were complete.

Team-mate James Milner found the whole thing hilarious and posted photographic evidence to social media.

The veteran midfielder joked that his picture contained two mythical creates: the unicorn and a suntanned Robertson.

He wrote: “More chance of spotting a real unicorn than seeing Robbo with a tan…”

Liverpool are midway through their training camp as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.