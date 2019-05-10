Photo: Arsenal’s dressing room celebrations at the Mestalla

This was the scene inside the away dressing room at the Mestalla after Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final victory over Valencia last night.

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hat-trick and Alexandre Lacazette’s goal gave the Gunners a 2-4 win over their Spanish opponents on the night, and sent them through 3-7 on aggregate.

They will face London rivals Chelsea in Baku in the final.

You can see the how goalscorers and their team-mates celebrated that achievement in the photo above.