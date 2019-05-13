Photo: Chelsea starlets on flights to USA
Chelsea youngsters Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi and Reece James have joined the first-team on the flight to Boston.
The Blues are travelling to the USA for an anti-semitism game against MLS side New England Revolution.
Gallagher and James, both aged 19, and 18-year-old Guehi are bolstering Maurizio Sarri’s ranks for what was supposed to be a post-season friendly, but has ultimately fallen between the end of the Premier League season and the Europa League final clash with Arsenal in Baku.
Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi and Reece James are among the Blues on board to Boston! pic.twitter.com/4nf1ys7Xgp
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2019