Photo: Chelsea starlets on flights to USA

Chelsea youngsters Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi and Reece James have joined the first-team on the flight to Boston.

The Blues are travelling to the USA for an anti-semitism game against MLS side New England Revolution.

Gallagher and James, both aged 19, and 18-year-old Guehi are bolstering Maurizio Sarri’s ranks for what was supposed to be a post-season friendly, but has ultimately fallen between the end of the Premier League season and the Europa League final clash with Arsenal in Baku.