Photo: Christian Pulisic wearing new Chelsea shirt at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s new signing Christian Pulisic has arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues struck a £58m deal for the USA international in the January transfer window and announced that he would join them in the summer.

With his duties at Borussia Dortmund now complete, Pulisic has made his way to Stamford Bridge to begin his career at the Premier League club.

He posed wearing and holding Chelsea’s 2019/20 home shirt in the stadium today. Pulisic stood high in the stands to be photographed with his new footballing home behind him.