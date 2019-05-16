Photo: David De Gea wearing Man Utd’s 2019/20 goalkeeper shirt

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been modelling the club’s new goalkeeper shirt for the 2019/20 season.

The Spain international is pictured wearing a purple kit that pays homage to the one worn by United legend Peter Schmeichel in the Treble-winning 1998/99 season.

De Gea’s future at Old Trafford has once again been under scrutiny in recent weeks. There has been no breakthrough in his contract standoff, and his form has dipped dramatically.

While a player featuring prominently in the marketing of a new kit is usually a clue that the club is confident of keeping hold of them, it is a bit different for keepers. Nothing would have set tongues wagging like Sergio Romero being rolled out for this photoshoot.

