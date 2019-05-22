Photo: Departing Man Utd star begins his next step

Outgoing Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has immediately thrown himself into what he calls the next step: Copa America duties with Ecuador.

The veteran right-back will officially leave United on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June, though his time with the club effectively finished with his cameo against Cardiff City in the final game of the season.

He is now back in his homeland and preparing for this summer’s Copa America in Brazil.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Some people call it ‘hunger for glory’, I call it ‘my life’s biggest passion’. Enjoying what I love the most – football.

“The next step: Copa America. Let’s go Ecuador!”