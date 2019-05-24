Photo: Harry Kane hanging out with Virat Kohli

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been spending some time in the company of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli.

After exchanging pleasantries and mutual appreciation over social media in recent years, the pair finally met in person today.

Kane and Kohli’s meeting came at the Lord’s Cricket Ground today.

The England international wrote: “After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman.”

Kane is currently battling to shake off his ankle ligament injury to be fit enough to feature in the Champions League final against Liverpool. He has been included in a 30-man preliminary squad for the game.